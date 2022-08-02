Economist Maxim Ananyev about the "Big questions" podcast

big questions podcast maxim ananyev

Source: Umangi Bimsara

SBS Russian talked to economist Maxim Ananyev about his social sciences podcast, its guests and the importance of critical thinking.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

