Election day: Donkey voter for a bellwether seat

In the first episode of the series, we discuss the electoral system and how elections generally work in Australia. Why are there two ballots? What is a preferential voting system? Where do we get our democracy sausages?

How do elections start and end in Australia? That's right, at a barbecue stand. On May 21, just in a few weeks, the smell of sausage sizzle will cover the whole country. Aussies in swimmers, Aussies in thongs, Aussies with all sorts of fashion choices will head to the polls in order to fulfill their civic duty and also have their “democratic sausage”.

"
Every Voice Matters
" podcast series was created for first-time voters and anyone else who wants to understand the Australian electoral system.

In the first episode, Dr. Leonid Petrov, researcher at the Australian National University in Canberra, will bring us up to date with the parties running in the election. What parties are traditionally represented? How do they differ from each other?

Dr. Anastasia Burkovskaya is a senior lecturer at the School of Economics and director of the Bachelor's Degree in Economics at the University of Sydney. Dr Burkovskaya will tell us about the so-called "golden era" of the Australian economy and will also give us a crush course on the preferential electoral system.

