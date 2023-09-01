Elite athletes 'running on empty' as costs increase

Australian swimming star Bronte Campbell (SBS).jpg

Australian swimming star Bronte Campbell Source: SBS

Australia’s elite athletes are facing financial difficulty with many reporting incomes that fall below the poverty line. Almost half of those surveyed in the Australian Sports Foundation's "Running on Empty" report are struggling to make ends meet. If the issue isn't addressed, the Foundation warns Australia could lose its top talents.

