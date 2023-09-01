Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Elite athletes 'running on empty' as costs increase
Australian swimming star Bronte Campbell Source: SBS
Australia’s elite athletes are facing financial difficulty with many reporting incomes that fall below the poverty line. Almost half of those surveyed in the Australian Sports Foundation's "Running on Empty" report are struggling to make ends meet. If the issue isn't addressed, the Foundation warns Australia could lose its top talents.
