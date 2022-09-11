SBS Russian

End of the Elizabethan Era

queen elizabeth II

Source: AAP / AAP Image/PA/Stefan Wermuth

Published 12 September 2022 at 9:47am
By Sima Tsyskin
Source: SBS

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday 19 September, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king. How will we remember the monarch, who spent an unprecedented 70 years on the throne? What are the main goals and challenges facing King Charles III? Interview with Yuri Goligorsky, a journalist from London.

Смерть Королевы Елизаветы. Какими были 70 лет ее правления?

Потянет ли Лиз Трасс на новую "железную леди"? Время покажет...

