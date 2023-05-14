Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins song contest for second time

Eurovision 2023

Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eurovision. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Swedish singer Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad “Tattoo". And while Australia's Voyager did not take out the top spot, they did finish in the top 10.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode