Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likely
Experts say getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself against influenza Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images
Despite a significant uptick in flu cases this year already, new research shows that people in Australia are not too concerned about catching the virus. With thousands of cases already recorded so far in 2023, and an earlier influenza season likely, experts are advising Australians to start preparing now.
Share