Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likely

Close up of senior Asian woman getting Covid-19 vaccine in arm for Coronavirus immunization by a doctor at hospital. Elderly healthcare and illness prevention concept

Experts say getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself against influenza Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images

Despite a significant uptick in flu cases this year already, new research shows that people in Australia are not too concerned about catching the virus. With thousands of cases already recorded so far in 2023, and an earlier influenza season likely, experts are advising Australians to start preparing now.

