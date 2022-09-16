Fed up with your country? Why not make your own

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Prince Jean-Pierre and 'Princess Olivia' of Aigues-Mortes in France
Published 17 September 2022 at 9:09am
By Julien Oeuillet, Svetlana Printcev, Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
If you're not happy with your country, how about creating your own? Micronations is the name given to fake countries created by individuals, and Australia is famous for hosting several. The phenomenon was seen as eccentric, but in recent years has turned into a creative form of activism that got the attention of academics.
