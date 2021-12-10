"Football helped generations of migrants to adapt to their life in Australia"Play08:21 Source: Petr KuzminGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.52MB) Petr Kuzmin told SBS Russian how he and the Aussie Supporteroos team played against other football fans on Red Square in Moscow, and also explained why football helps many new migrants to adapt to their new life in Australia.Related podcasts:READ MOREFans vs fans on football fieldTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode