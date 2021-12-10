"Football helped generations of migrants to adapt to their life in Australia"

Petr Kuzmin told SBS Russian how he and the Aussie Supporteroos team played against other football fans on Red Square in Moscow, and also explained why football helps many new migrants to adapt to their new life in Australia.

