The story of FC "Olimpik Donetsk": From the war zone to UEFA

Roman Sanzhar coach FC Olimpik Donetsk.jpg

FC Olimpik Donetsk coach Roman Sanzhar. Photo supplied by Roman Sanzahr

Published 24 November 2022 at 3:46pm
By Lera Shvets
Available in other languages

Roman Sanzhar is the head coach of FC "Olimpik Donetsk" team, which existed until mid-2021. In 2014, when the war started in Donetsk, the players had to leave their hometown. Nevertheless the team continued playing and qualified for the European Premier League.

