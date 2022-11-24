The story of FC "Olimpik Donetsk": From the war zone to UEFA

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
FC Olimpik Donetsk coach Roman Sanzhar. Photo supplied by Roman Sanzahr
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:46pm
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Roman Sanzhar is the head coach of FC "Olimpik Donetsk" team, which existed until mid-2021. In 2014, when the war started in Donetsk, the players had to leave their hometown. Nevertheless the team continued playing and qualified for the European Premier League.
