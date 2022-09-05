Former journalist Ivan Safronov sentenced to 22 years in prison

Announcement of the verdict in the case of adviser to the head of Roskosmos, former journalist of the Kommersant newspaper Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason in the Moscow City Court.

Announcement of the verdict in the case of adviser to the head of Roskosmos, former journalist of the Kommersant newspaper Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason in the Moscow City Court. Defendant Ivan Safronov (center), lawyer Dmitry Katchev (left) before the court session. Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA/AAP Image

The Moscow City Court announced the verdict on journalist Ivan Safronov - 22 years in a strict regime colony, a fine of 500 thousand rubles and two years of restriction of freedom after his release.


