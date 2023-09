Jaga Band has entertained audiences for a decade with their distinctive celebration of traditional songs and dances inspired from across the Carpathian region, rich and diverse in influences from Ukraine, Hungary, Moldova and Romania.





Multicultural members of Jaga Band include high-calibre musicians from various European countries - Mar’yana Sywak (Ukraine), Lucy Voronov (Belarus), Jacinta Mikus (Lithuania), Tatjana Marx (Serbia) and a local aussie gem - Nicole Murray-Prior.