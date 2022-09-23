Free Buryatia Foundation: 'Of course, you can't call it PARTIAL mobilisation'

Фото и видео с огромными очередями возле военкоматов в разных городах России появляются в сети. Это фото из Махачкалы. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Interview with Vice-President of the Free Buryatia Foundation Victoria Maladaeva about mobilisation in Buryatia, where summonses for men began to be delivered at night in large quantities and, according to Victoria, even to the most remote regions. She described the mobilisation as "the Kremlin's imperial position of the annihilation of small peoples."
