From Russia with care: importing eco friendly tableware to Australia

Source: Photo by Egor Usoltsev

Interview with a Russian-Australian couple Egor and Lyudmila Usoltsev, who created eco-friendly business to import wooden, biodegradable and disposable tableware from Russia in Australia.

Source: Photo by @Albeta_a_leaf_ahead
Source: Photo by @Albeta_a_leaf_ahead
Edible eco-friendly tableware lets Australians have their plate and eat it

