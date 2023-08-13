From Russia with care: importing eco friendly tableware to Australia

From Russia with care: importing eco friendly tableware to AustraliaPlay11:04 Source: Photo by Egor UsoltsevGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.29MB) Interview with a Russian-Australian couple Egor and Lyudmila Usoltsev, who created eco-friendly business to import wooden, biodegradable and disposable tableware from Russia in Australia. Source: Photo by @Albeta_a_leaf_ahead Source: Photo by @Albeta_a_leaf_aheadСлушайте также:Edible eco-friendly tableware lets Australians have their plate and eat itShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode