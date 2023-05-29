Full steam ahead as Zig Zag Railway returns to the rails

Full steam ahead as Zig Zag Railway returns to the railsPlay05:03Passengers aboard the reinvigorated Zig Zag Railway Source: AAP / JEREMY NG/AAPIMAGEGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.62MB) The iconic and historic Zig Zag Railway is situated at Lithgow in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. After a ten year absence, the railway has now re-opened to the public, enjoying a sold out run on its triumphant return.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode