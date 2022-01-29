"Garages are our parallel reality"Play09:34 Source: Axel Schneppat/Tamtam FilmGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.49MB) German documentary filmmaker Natalija Yefimkina told SBS Russian about her film "Garage People", which will be presented at the Antenna Documentary Film Festival.The 10th Antenna Documentary Film Festival will take place in Sydney February 02-13, 2022. Natalija Yefimkina's "Garage People" will be screened on February 05 and 11, 2022.Related podcasts:READ MORE"I sincerely believe that Belarusians will take to the streets again"READ MORE"My film is about feeling, not understanding"Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode