Gloomy financial outlook for students with HECS debt
These engineering students at Sydney's University of Technology face increasing HECS debt (Getty) Source: Getty / View Pictures/Universal Images Group
Student debt in Australia is set to soar by 4.5 billion dollars this year, as indexation is applied to HECS loans at the start of June. As the cost of living continues to soar, there are calls for the government to address what some student unions and charities are calling a debt crisis.
