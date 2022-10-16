Government announces boost to paid parental leave

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived to a standing ovation where he addressed delegates during the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney Source: AAP / AAP Image - Dean Lewins
Published 17 October 2022 at 10:33am
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during this formative time for their children.
