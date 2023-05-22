Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Greenpeace to shut down in Russia after being declared 'undesirable organisation'
A Greenpeace activist, dressed as a polar bear, sits inside a police car after being detained outside Gazprom's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. Russian and international environmentalists are protesting against Gazprom's plans to pioneer oil drilling in the Arctic. Source: AP / Misha Japaridze/AP
On May 19, 2023 Russia's Prosecutor General’s Office labelled Greenpeace an “undesirable” organisation, effectively making its activities illegal.
