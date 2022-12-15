SBS Russian

Hanukkah. 'Darkness can only be dispelled by light'

SBS Russian

Hanukkah packing.jpg

Credit: Credit: S.Tsyskin

Published 16 December 2022 at 9:31am
By Sima Tsyskin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One of the most important Jewish holidays of the year, Hanukkah, starts on December 18th and runs until December 26th. These days are considered a festival of light, and we talked with Sarah Bendetsky about the traditions of Hanukkah, and how Souper Bistro charity cafe will celebrate it helping those in need.

