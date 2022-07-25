"Helping people get better brings me more joy than cooking for them"Play11:31 Source: Provided by Philipp TeleshevskiyGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.11MB) Philipp Teleshevskiy told SBS Russian, why he decided to become a psychotherapist after 10 years of being a chef and how he is helping youth in difficult life situations today.This podcast is available in Russian language only.Tune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode