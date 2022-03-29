Honeycakes to the rescue: Sydney-based cafe helping Ukrainian refugees

Honeycakes to the rescue: Sydney-based cafe helping Ukrainian refugeesPlay07:00 Source: Supplied by Christina's HoneycakesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.84MB) Owners of Christina's Honeycakes cafe told SBS Russian about challenges of launching a cafe in the midst of a pandemic, and about the humanitarian aid collection they started in order to support Ukrainian refugees in Australia. Source: Supplied by Christina's HoneycakesRelated podcasts:READ MORECosset ceramics: Sydney-based sculptress supporting UkraineTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode