House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 29 October 2022 at 10:26am
By Deborah Groarke, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
The latest report on house prices indicates the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly across the country. But, the latest figures are of little comfort to those who rent or who are homeless.
