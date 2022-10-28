SBS Russian

House prices fell almost 5 per cent in September quarter: Domain Price Report

BUDGET 2022 HOUSING STOCK

Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 29 October 2022 at 10:26am
By Deborah Groarke, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS

The latest report on house prices indicates the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly across the country. But, the latest figures are of little comfort to those who rent or who are homeless.

