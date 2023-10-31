Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?
An empty playground is seen at the Carlton gardens on August 17, 2021 Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
A children's mental health charity has called out a lack of support for children under 14 experiencing mental health issues. KidsXpress has found one in 3 parents in Australia may not be able to recognise the signs of ill mental health in children, which could result in lasting negative impacts in adulthood.
