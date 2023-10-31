How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?

Curfew Reintroduced Across Metropolitan Melbourne As Victoria Continues To Record New COVID-19 Cases

An empty playground is seen at the Carlton gardens on August 17, 2021 Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A children's mental health charity has called out a lack of support for children under 14 experiencing mental health issues. KidsXpress has found one in 3 parents in Australia may not be able to recognise the signs of ill mental health in children, which could result in lasting negative impacts in adulthood.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 1.11.2023

Day of remembrance of political prisoners.jpg

From Stalin's political prisoners to the Putin's ones: Letters, songs, and memory

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 31.10.2023

394591195_240153599065468_1938439684104195834_n.jpg

Job market scams: How to tell a fake vacancy?