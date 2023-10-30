Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Job market scams: How to tell a fake vacancy?
Tatiana Sheremet, HR Expert Photo credit: Tatiana Sheremet
Australians are being warned to be wary of job scams, with losses since January this year reaching $20 million. Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones says the National Anti-Scams Centre has reported an increase of over 740 per cent in employment scams in 2023. SBS Russian spoke to Tatiana Sheremet, Sydney-based HR specialist, about why scammers have taken over the labor market and how to recognize a fake vacancy.
