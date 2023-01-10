SBS Russian

How to access low-cost medical services in Australia

Medicare

Published 11 January 2023 at 9:08am
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Available in other languages

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and refugees can obtain free or low-cost medical care and medicine by enrolling into Medicare, Australia’s universal healthcare system. Today we will explore some of the advantages and features of Medicare and how it works together with the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to offer numerous discounts.

