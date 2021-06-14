How to create your first startup and for how much and to whom can you sell it?Play18:11 Source: Photo by Pavel EntinGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (33.31MB) Conversation with a businessman and investor Pavel Entin from Brisbane.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023The US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle EastResounding No to Indigenous Voice to ParliamentSBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023