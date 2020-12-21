How to Prepare for Orthodox Christmas?

Pokrov Church

Source: Supplied

Interview with Natalya Ignatievskaya from the Russian Orthodox Church "Protection of the Holy Virgin" about the Orthodox Christmas traditions.

