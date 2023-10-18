"I found it to be really lonely': Data show parents often silent after miscarriage or stillbirth

New data has revealed an increase in Australian parents who feel negatively impacted by pregnancy and miscarriages Source: Supplied / Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com

New data has revealed an increase in Australian parents who feel negatively impacted by pregnancy and miscarriages. The statistics show that some parents are unable to share their feelings with others and suffer from loneliness and other forms of psychological distress.

