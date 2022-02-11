"I was worried at first that Australians wouldn't understand this cuisine"Play08:37 Source: Chef PaataGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.89MB) Chef Paata from Sydney on his Georgian grazing boxes project and on his one year of living and cooking in outback Queensland.Chef Paata is introducing Sydneysiders to Georgian cuisine and wants to show it in its full diversity, besides khinkali and khachapuri. Source: Dali GorgevicTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode