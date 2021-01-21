"I would really like the memory of her to live"Play14:53 Source: Submitted by QUEENIE'S PAWPRINTSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (27.27MB) Marianna Delray adopted a terminally ill cat, Quinnie, at the shelter. After Quinnie left, she opened a store in memory of her beloved pet. Source: Supplied Source: SuppliedShareLatest podcast episodesSails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50Photo exhibition "Displaced Ukraine" opens at the University of MelbourneSBS Russian program — Live 5.10.2023SBS news in Russian — 5.10.2023