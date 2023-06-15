'If you're there and a bomb goes off - you're done for' - Atomic test survivors

Monte Bello atomic test

First British atomic test, Monte Bello islands, Australia on the 3rd October 1952 Source: AAP / Rights Managed/MARY EVANS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A group of representatives from atomic test survivor communities in Australia have travelled to Canberra to share their experiences. The group is calling on the government to acknowledge and address the harms caused by nuclear weapons testing in Australia during the 1950s and 60s - and to promote the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode