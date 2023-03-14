"I'll be back; I just don't know how soon"

333270641_1296546067562348_8606800204393728965_n.jpg

Photo credit: Irina Bumistrova

Interview with SBS Russian producer Irina Burmistrova, who a few months ago became a mother for the second time and is now on maternity leave and with the host of the children's podcast "Ku-ku, kookaburra!" on SBS Russian seven-year-old Asya Ukolova.

Irina and Asya answered questions from the audience. Four-year-old Matvey voiced them. From the podcast, you will learn about the following:
  • Does Irina miss work, how is her maternity leave, and when will she return;
  • What is the difference between childbirth in Moscow and childbirth in Melbourne;
  • What happened to Asya? Why did she recently end up in the hospital;
  • Does Asya help her mother take care of her sister Lisa;
  • Will there be a second season of the podcast "Ku-ku, kookaburra!" on SBS Russian?
Слушайте также:

Ведущая детского подкаста SBS Russian Ася Уколова - о работе ведущей, слушателях - птицах и звездной болезни

Ку-ку, кукабара!

