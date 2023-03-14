"I'll be back; I just don't know how soon"

Irina and Asya answered questions from the audience. Four-year-old Matvey voiced them. From the podcast, you will learn about the following:
- Does Irina miss work, how is her maternity leave, and when will she return;
- What is the difference between childbirth in Moscow and childbirth in Melbourne;
- What happened to Asya? Why did she recently end up in the hospital;
- Does Asya help her mother take care of her sister Lisa;
- Will there be a second season of the podcast "Ku-ku, kookaburra!" on SBS Russian?