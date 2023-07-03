Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Increased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth looks on during a doorstop at the Australian Red Cross in Melbourne, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Temporary visa holders fleeing violent relationships are now eligible for the same level of support from the federal government as Australian citizens and permanent residents. From July 3, financial payments for temporary visa holders will be nearly doubled.
