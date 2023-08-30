Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum: How to make your vote count

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE REFERENDUM ANNOUNCEMENT

Member of the audience in Adelaide react to remarks by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Source: AAP / MARK BRAKE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A referendum to establish a permanent Indigenous Voice to Parliament is one of the Prime Minister's highest priorities. But the commitment for constitutional recognition is part one of a three-step process that begins with the referendum and goes on to include truth-telling and Treaty.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 31.08.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 31.08.2023

Slavic Fest.jpg

The organiser of the Slavic Festival in Queensland: 'Culture, sport and politics should be kept separate'

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 30.08.2023