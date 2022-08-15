Intensive English program helps Ukrainian refugees
Tetyana and Alina Hoska fled from Dnipro to Australia Source: SBS
Almost 3,000 people have fled the war in Ukraine and have now arrived in Australia, where the process of settling in has begun. For the children, schooling has been disrupted due to the conflict. Starting over in Australia with low levels of English-language skill is challenging, but is being made easier through an intensive English-language program. This is a Russian language content.
