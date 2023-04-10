Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
'The best time': Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike
Aged care resident Carmel, 89, and five month-old Charlie enjoy time together at a playgroup in Sydney's south. Credit: Rayane Tamer
It's a confronting statistic - close to half of those in aged care homes across Australia show signs of depression. In an effort to address community isolation, some facilities are adopting a novel approach to social interactions - inviting children's playgroups to come and spend some time with residents.
