'The best time': Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike

PLAYGROUP SENIORS

Aged care resident Carmel, 89, and five month-old Charlie enjoy time together at a playgroup in Sydney's south. Credit: Rayane Tamer

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It's a confronting statistic - close to half of those in aged care homes across Australia show signs of depression. In an effort to address community isolation, some facilities are adopting a novel approach to social interactions - inviting children's playgroups to come and spend some time with residents.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program
 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 11.04.2023

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 10.04.2023

DR GENNADI KAZAKEVITCH, Monash University

Economics podcast: Financial problems of major banks in the US and Switzerland. Will this affect Australian banks?

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 10.04.2023