"In 1992, Gennadi moved to Australia and, since that time, has built up an impressive list of musical and acting credits. He has appeared as soloist with the SBS Youth Orchestra, the Sydney Concert Orchestra and many clubs and entertainment centres. For many years, Gennadi was a featured artist on Opera Afloat – a nightly performance of operatic highlights performed on the waters of Sydney Harbour" (Opera Australia).
Interview with Gennadi Dubinsky about his new role in La Traviata
Opera Australia bass singer Gennadi Dubinsky Source: Photo by Opera Australia
Interview with an opera singer Gennadi Dubinsky about his new role in La Traviata on Sydney Harbour. This podcast is available in Russian only.
