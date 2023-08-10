Jewellery designer Evgenia Lisichkina: 'I was inspired by Australian nature'

IMG-1104.jpg

Jewellery Artist Evgeniya Lisichkina Photo credit: SBS Russian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Sydney-based jeweller Evgenia Lisichkina designed jewellery for a new TV series ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’, based on a novel by Holly Ringland, an Australian writer. In the book, each chapter begins with a certain piece of jewellery, and Lisichkina needed to create special types of flowers that would have a particular meaning in the episodes of the series. We talked to Lisichkina about this unforgettable experience.

IMG-1109.jpg
Photo credit: SBS Russian
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode