Is that little tingle in your hand worth calling an ambulance for?
Каждый пятый взрослый в Австралии не может назвать ни одного симптома сердечного приступа, и только около половины респондентов сказали о боли в груди как о симптоме. Source: Getty / Getty images
There has been a significant decline in people's awareness of heart attack symptoms, according to a new report. The report, which surveyed over 100,000 people living in Australia, found that one in five adults couldn't name a single heart attack symptom and just over half suggested chest pain as a symptom.
