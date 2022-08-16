Is vaping a threat to public health?

A young woman smoking an electronic cigarette

A new report from Cancer Council and Quit Australia shows the vast majority of Australians are supportive of action to better regulate the usage of e-cigarettes. Last year, the sale of e-cigarettes containing nicotine without a valid permit or prescription became illegal. But with vapes more accessible than ever, unlawful over the counter availability is threatening to undo decades of public health success in Australia.

