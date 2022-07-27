"It's rather reaction than strategy." Astronomer Slava Kitaeff on Russia's decision to withdraw from the ISS project
Russian cosmonauts like Oleg Novitsky, right, and Pyotr Dubrov will soon be withdrawing from the International Space Station Source: AAP
Moscow has announced it will withdraw it's involvement with the International Space Station after 2024. What does it mean for the future of Russia's space industry? Interview with Slava Kitaeff, an astronomer and Associate Director of Monash University's eResearch Center.
