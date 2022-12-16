Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Ironman: 'It's such a happiness to achieve something what seemed impossible to you before'
Mila and Kirill Snigurov Credit: Supplied by M.Snigurov
Published 16 December 2022 at 2:44pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Spouses Mila and Kirill Snigurov from Sydney came to our studio to share their emotions from achieving a dream - they had just returned from Western Australia, where they participated in the most difficult one-day Ironman triathlon competition.
