SBS Russian

Ironman: 'It's such a happiness to achieve something what seemed impossible to you before'

SBS Russian

316236199_6032495090108035_5958156412443412767_n.jpg

Mila and Kirill Snigurov Credit: Supplied by M.Snigurov

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2022 at 2:44pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Spouses Mila and Kirill Snigurov from Sydney came to our studio to share their emotions from achieving a dream - they had just returned from Western Australia, where they participated in the most difficult one-day Ironman triathlon competition.

Published 16 December 2022 at 2:44pm
By Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 16.12.2022

Hanukkah packing.jpg

Hanukkah. 'Darkness can only be dispelled by light'

US Finalizing Plans To Send Patriot Missile Defense System To Ukraine

US preparing to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine. Why is it important?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 15.12.2022