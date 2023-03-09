Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Japanese journalist Midori Aoki: 'My heart is forever in Yaroslavl'
Midori AOKI, Sydney Bureau Chief of NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
Midori Aoki, Sydney Bureau Chief of the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK, not only speaks fluent Russian, but also plays balalaika. In an interview with SBS Russian, Midori told how she learned "real Russian" living with a Russian grandmother in Yaroslavl, how she found the opportunity to play Russian folk music in Sydney, and also how she travelled to Ukraine at the beginning of the war and prepared the reports from there for Japanese viewers.
