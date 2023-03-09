Japanese journalist Midori Aoki: 'My heart is forever in Yaroslavl'

Midori Aoki.jpg

Midori AOKI, Sydney Bureau Chief of NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Midori Aoki, Sydney Bureau Chief of the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK, not only speaks fluent Russian, but also plays balalaika. In an interview with SBS Russian, Midori told how she learned "real Russian" living with a Russian grandmother in Yaroslavl, how she found the opportunity to play Russian folk music in Sydney, and also how she travelled to Ukraine at the beginning of the war and prepared the reports from there for Japanese viewers.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Artist Irina Iris

Программа SBS Russian — эфир от 09.03.2023

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 09.03.2023

Russia Ukraine Cross Border Raid Explainer

Podolyak on explosions at the Nord stream gas pipeline: 'This would not be beneficial for Kyiv'

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 08.03.2023