JobSeeker Supplement could extend into 2021, says PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

The Prime Minister has hinted the JobSeeker Supplement will be extended into next year, with a new rate to be determined in coming weeks. It comes as Labor steps up its attacks on government spending, raising concerns about billions of dollars in discretionary funding, and increasing its pressure on the government to establish a federal anti-corruption monitor.

