Full of surprises: How Kate Ritchie's family found a trunk from Imperial Russia in her grandfather's old shed

Kate Ritchie TikTok Russian Trunk.png

Based on photos and images supplied by Kate Ritchie

Kate Ritchie with siblings were clearing out an old shed at their grandparents' place when they found a trunk. Full of documents and photos from Imperial Russia, it crossed the world all the way to New Zealand at the start of the 20th century. The trunk stayed untouched in a shed for decades. Until it was re-discovered and made famous on TikTok.

