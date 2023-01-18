Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon. Follow us on or sign up to our podcasts .
Ukraine’s interior minister killed in helicopter crash
People look at remains of helicopter in a kindergarten at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Source: AAP / Daniel Cole
At least 14 people died in the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, on January 18, 2023. Among the dead were three children, as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Enin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich.
