Ukraine’s interior minister killed in helicopter crash

People look at remains of helicopter in a kindergarten at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The chief of Ukraine's National Police says a helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb has killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children. He said nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Source: AAP / Daniel Cole