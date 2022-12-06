SBS Russian

Russian LGBT+ community members on the new discriminatory law

Russian woman walks in front of the art work 'Kissing Policemen' (An Epoch of Clemency) by Blue Noses group during 'Art Moscow' International Art Fair in Moscow, Russia, 14 May 2008. Source: EPA / SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA/AAPIMAGE

Published 6 December 2022 at 6:13pm
By Lera Shvets
A new law on "LGBT propaganda" has been passed in Russia. Books, podcasts, films, or any products with “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and gender reassignment” are now banned in Russia. SBS Russian discussed the new law with LGBTQ+ representatives, with those who left Russia and those who decided to stay.

