'Living in Peril': Australian-Armenians protest over humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Supporters and members the Armenian-Australian community rally in Sydney's CBD (AAP) Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE
Australia's Armenian diaspora are rallying in the streets of Sydney, calling on the Australian government to take action against the ongoing blockade of essential aid into the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Last December, Azerbaijan's military cracked down on free passage into the region, which is home to 120,000 ethnic Armenians. Since April of this year and the establishment of a military checkpoint along the border, humanitarian aid through the passage has been totally cut off, leaving many concerned about the possible starvation of the Armenians relying on it.
