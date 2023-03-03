Begimai Asambaeva on living with endometriosis
Endometriosis is a chronic disease associated with a variety of symptoms. Credit: Charday Penn/Getty Images
In Australia, Almost 7% of women aged 25–29 and 11% of women aged 40–44 have endometriosis, according to a 2019 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. SBS Russian spoke to Begimai Asambaeva from Gold Coast about living with endometriosis and how it has affected her study and career. With commentary from Dr. Alex Polyakov, OB/GYN and fertility specialist from Melbourne.
Share