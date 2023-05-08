May 9 in Sydney: some celebrate, while others mourn and protest

Listen to a segment from today's live show, where we talked about the events that the Russian-speaking community is holding in Sydney on May 9, and also interviewed an activist of the Russian community, who at that moment was at the protest of the Ukrainian community in Central Sydney.

Фото с Бессмертного полка на Мартин-плейс в Сиднее, 7 мая 2023 Source: SBS
9 мая в Сиднее: кто-то празднует, кто-то скорбит

SBS Russian

08/05/202311:04
Александр Зайцев на протесте украинской комьюнити в Сиднее. Source: SBS
